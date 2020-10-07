KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police say they're currently at the scene of "multiple vehicles on fire" at King Street East and Borden Avenue North in Kitchener.

Police tweeted about the fire around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Fire crews could be seen battling the blaze at Yilmaz Auto Repair.

Currently on scene in the area of King Street East and Borden Avenue North in Kitchener for reports of multiple vehicles on fire.



King Street between Onward Avenue and Ottawa Street will be closed for an extended period of time.



King Street between Onward Avenue and Ottawa Street will be closed for an extended period of time.

Please avoid the area.

King Street is closed between Onward Avenue and Ottawa Street "for an extended period of time."

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing news story. More information will be added when it becomes available.