Emergency crews responding to 'multiple vehicles on fire' on King Street East
Published Wednesday, October 7, 2020 4:43PM EDT Last Updated Wednesday, October 7, 2020 5:02PM EDT
Crews respond to a fire on King Street East on Oct. 7, 2020 (Natalie van Rooy / CTV News Kitchener)
KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police say they're currently at the scene of "multiple vehicles on fire" at King Street East and Borden Avenue North in Kitchener.
Police tweeted about the fire around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday.
Fire crews could be seen battling the blaze at Yilmaz Auto Repair.
King Street is closed between Onward Avenue and Ottawa Street "for an extended period of time."
Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
This is a developing news story. More information will be added when it becomes available.
