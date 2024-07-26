KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Emergency crews respond to vehicle fire in Woolwich

    Fire crews putting out vehicle fire on July 26, 2024. (Heather Senoran/CTV News) Fire crews putting out vehicle fire on July 26, 2024. (Heather Senoran/CTV News)
    Share

    No injuries were reported following a vehicle fire in Woolwich Township Friday afternoon.

    At around 1:20 p.m., emergency services responded to the area of Bridge Street East and Ebycrest Road for a vehicle fire.

    Flames could be seen coming from a white van at around 1:30 p.m. Approximately three fire trucks were on scene putting out the blaze.

    While details are limited, police said the cause of the fire is not believed to be suspicious.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    FBI says Trump was indeed struck by bullet during assassination attempt

    Nearly two weeks after Donald Trump's near assassination, the FBI confirmed Friday that it was indeed a bullet that struck the former president's ear, moving to clear up conflicting accounts about what caused the former president's injuries after a gunman opened fire at a Pennsylvania rally.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News