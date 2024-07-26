Emergency crews respond to vehicle fire in Woolwich

No injuries were reported following a vehicle fire in Woolwich Township Friday afternoon.

At around 1:20 p.m., emergency services responded to the area of Bridge Street East and Ebycrest Road for a vehicle fire.

Flames could be seen coming from a white van at around 1:30 p.m. Approximately three fire trucks were on scene putting out the blaze.

While details are limited, police said the cause of the fire is not believed to be suspicious.