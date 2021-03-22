KITCHENER -- Several roads were closed in Waterloo Region on Monday afternoon as emergency crews respond to a pair of grass fires.

Waterloo regional police tweeted about the fires, located in the area of Courtland Avenue and Overland Drive, around 3 p.m. Monday.

Courtland Avenue, Hanson Avenue and Hillmount Street are closed to traffic, according to police.

Drivers were asked to find alternative routes while crews worked to control the fires.