Emergency crews respond to truck fire in Puslinch
A truck caught on fire in Puslinch on Dec. 10, 2021 (Supplied: Jason Orr)
A mechanical issued caused a truck fire in Puslinch on Friday morning.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Brock Road by the A&W around 7:45 a.m.
The truck was fully involved when crews arrived. They were able to extinguish the blaze and no one was injured.
There were some traffic delays while crews responded.
Damage is estimated at around $50,000, according to fire officials.
