Emergency crews respond to crash in Kitchener

A Kitchener intersection has re-opened after a crash Monday morning.

The collision at the corner of Westmount Road and Queen’s Boulevard appeared to involve two vehicles.

Ambulances left the scene around 9:30 a.m. There is no word yet on the extent of the injuries.

A silver SUV, which ended up on the front lawn of a nearby apartment complex, and a white car were both seen with serious damage to their front ends.

As of 10:30 a.m., the southbound lanes of Westmount Road were closed, but the rest of the intersection had reopened.