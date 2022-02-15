Emergency crews respond to 'accidental' fire in Kitchener

A fire at a business closed Victoria Street North for several hours in Kitchener Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Victoria Street North and Forfar Avenue around 7 a.m. Officials said the Kitchener Fire Department was able to extinguish the blaze.

Police said the fire was accidental and no one was injured.

Roads reopened around 9 a.m.

Damage is estimated at $30,000.