KITCHENER -- The Kitchener Fire Department battled a truck and trailer blaze on Friday night.

The fire was at the back of a property on West Avenue near Victoria Park. It took crews a bit of time to access the fire and get it under control.

Fire officials say they don't know what was in the trailer when it went up in smoke.

It was on a property with several other trailers, so they don't know who was coming and going at the time.

No one was around when the fire began.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but officials said they don't believe it's suspicious.