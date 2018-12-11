

CTV Kitchener





Norfolk County OPP are sending out a reminder that 911 calls should only be used in instances of emergency.

This message from police was prompted after a child called 911 because she was upset that a parent asked her to clean her room.

Officials say, misdialing 911 doesn’t only waste taxpayer dollars.

“You are now threatening the lives of other people that need 911 assistance. You’re taking a dispatcher away from taking a legitimate 911 call,” says OPP Constable Edward Sanchuk.

To prevent misdials, police say make sure know the number being dialed, lock cell phone pads and teach kids the proper use of 911.

If 911 is dialed by mistake do not hang up. Stay on the phone so the dispatcher can ensure your safety and they can be notified it was a mistake.

If there are a number of false calls from the same residence a mischief charge could be laid.