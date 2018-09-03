

CTV Kitchener





Police have released the identity of the Mississauga man who drowned at Emerald Lake.

On Sept. 3, a press release named the man as Noel Michael Badillo, 46 of Mississauga.

Badillo drowned at the Puslinch campground on Sept. 1 around 5:00 p.m.

Emergency responders attended the scene after the man allegedly submerged while swimming and didn’t resurface.

He was transported to hospital but pronounced dead by hospital staff.

Alcohol was not believed to be a factor.