Emancipation Day celebrations return to Brantford for first time in century

Emancipation Day celebrations are back in the Telephone City for the first time in 100 years.

Back in the 1920s, Brantford was a small city with a dwindling population, but still managed to draw thousands to the area with its celebrations.

Despite this, the events began to slowly fade, until 2023.

Around 500 people came out to Mohawk Park to celebrate the abolition of slavery in the British Empire.

A live DJ, face painting, free barbecue, and a soccer tournament were all available to those in attendance, with four local teams competing for the inaugural Emancipation Cup trophy.

Organizers say the goal of the event was to allow people to enjoy themselves while mingling, but also remember the history behind the day.

“We have to be aware of the present and we have to think about the future, but we also have to remember the past so you can learn from it,” said organizer Angel Panag. “Honour those people who started the celebration many years ago.”

An information booth was also pitched for people to learn about the history.

Cambridge will be hosting its Emancipation Day celebrations Monday at City Hall’s Civic Square, kicking off at 3 p.m. for a Pan-African flag raising ceremony.