Elora road closed off for water rescue call
A water rescue call has created a roadblock on an Elora Road near the Grand River. (Dan Lauckner - CTV Kitchener) (Sept. 28, 2020)
KITCHENER -- A reported water rescue has caused the partial closure of a road in Elora.
Centre Wellington Fire Rescue, OPP, and paramedics came to the scene on Wellington Road 7 near the Grand River late Monday afternoon.
The road block was set up between Middlebrook Road and Wellington County Road 21.
Emergency crews set up on a bridge over the Grand River near the Elora Gorge lookout.
The call came in as a water rescue, according to the Guelph Fire Twitter account.
Also on Twitter, one fire official says two individuals were rescued from the Elora Gorge.
CW Fire, @OPP_WR @GWParamedic all working to rescue 2 individuals from the Elora Gorge @CentrWellington @TheGrand101FM @WellyAdvertiser pic.twitter.com/QgsN7Gks2Y— Jonathan Karn (@karnDC2) September 28, 2020