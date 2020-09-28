KITCHENER -- A reported water rescue has caused the partial closure of a road in Elora.

Centre Wellington Fire Rescue, OPP, and paramedics came to the scene on Wellington Road 7 near the Grand River late Monday afternoon.

The road block was set up between Middlebrook Road and Wellington County Road 21.

Emergency crews set up on a bridge over the Grand River near the Elora Gorge lookout.

The call came in as a water rescue, according to the Guelph Fire Twitter account.

Also on Twitter, one fire official says two individuals were rescued from the Elora Gorge.