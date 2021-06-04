ELORA -- The Elora Quarry Conservation Area will reopen for day-use only on Monday, with restrictions aimed at curbing crowds amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Grand River Conservation Authority (GRCA) announced Friday it was reopening the popular outdoor attraction.

Those wishing to visit the Elora Quarry will be required to purchase tickets and vehicle passes in advance. Two four-hour sessions will be offered daily, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Capacity at the two-acre former limestone quarry is limited to 200 people or 150 vehicles per session.

Tickets can be purchased online on the GRCA website starting Friday. Passes can be purchased up to one week in advance. Admissions is $10.50 for adults, $5.50 for children and vehicle passes are $15.

Walk-up purchases aren't permitted, and GRCA membership passes are not accepted.