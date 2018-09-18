

CTV Kitchener





A 43-year-old man faces charges related to child pornography.

On Sept. 11, police executed a search warrant at an Elora residence.

Joseph James Downey was charged with two counts of making available and three counts of possession of child pornography.

He was brought into custody at a bail hearing and was scheduled to appear next on Sept. 21 at the Ontario Court of Justice in Guelph.

Over the following two days, three other people were charged with offences related to sexually exploiting minors.

Philip Corboy, 61 from Exeter and Michael James Cole, 25 from Collingwood also faced charges of making available and possession of child pornography.

A 17-year-old male youth of Clinton was also charged with four counts of luring persons under 16 among others.

Police said a fifth investigation was ongoing and details would be provided if charges were laid.