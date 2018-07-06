

CTV Kitchener





Fire crews responded to two back-to-back calls of injured tubers on the Grand River in Elora Wednesday.

Because of the height of the gorge, these rescues can be very difficult for rescue crews.

"We do have a deep gorge, it's deep in different areas, and so it's challenging for us especially if we're doing a rope rescue where we're going to use as anchor points," said Deputy Fire Chief Jonathan Karn.

He also cited the trees and fast-moving water as obstacles.

The calls came just days after a fatal Canada Day weekend that left a 57-year-old man drowned in Innerkip and a 13-year-old girl drowned in West Perth.

Centre Wellington fire and rescue say they usually respond to four or five calls per year.

With about two months left of the summer season, they say they have already responded to three calls.