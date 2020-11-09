ELORA -- Hamilton-based band Arkells are releasing a Christmas song on Thursday, but fans can hear it now by heading to select bars across the country.

Elora Brewing Company is one of the locations serving up the sounds of Arkells' new Christmas song, titled "Pub Crawl," ahead of its release date.

"It's really good," fan Scott Williard said.

The early release is part of a promotion orchestrated by the band, encouraging people to bring business to some bars dealing with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the hospitality industry.

"We thought if it's coming out on Thursday, the first people to hear it should be people who work in pubs," lead singer Max Kerman said. "We've leaked it to some of our favourite bars across the country."

"They sort of requested that their fans come in, buy something and they can ask for the song to be played," said Jon Laurencic with Elora Brewing Company.

Williard likes the band and the brewery, so the promotion was the perfect pairing for him.

"When you're feeling down and out, that's the band you listen to," he said. "There's just something about them."

Laurencic said he's thankful for a creative show of support for the restaurant industry amid the pandemic.

"There's businesses all across Canada that are going to get to participate in this and we really appreciate the support," he said. "We'll try and make as many Arkells fans as we can."

"The song is about getting together with your friends over Christmas, over the holidays," Kerman said. "It's seeing the people that you miss, people that you love."

"Pub Crawl" will be widely released on Thursday, Nov. 12. But for now, you can only hear it at the bars.

"If you want to listen to it, you have to support them," Kerman said.

The song is meant to boost businesses and also spirits.

"The song is about four minutes long, so if you're just picking up some food and they play it for you, that could a nice moment in your day," Kerman said.