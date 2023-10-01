Elora and Fergus getting ready for Halloween season

It may feel like summer to start off October, but the towns of Elora and Fergus are already getting ready for the Halloween season.

'The Awakening' was held Sunday to kick off what organizers call "Monster Month."

What started almost two decades ago when Tim Murton started decorating the streets with his Twilight Zoo has evolved into more groups getting in on the fun.

Instead of a traditional ribbon cutting ceremony, Centre Wellington Mayor Shawn Watters smashed a pumpkin.

The event also featured a Halloween-themed fashion show, with scarecrows, a clown, and even Santa Claus making an appearance.

Organizers say the festive energy is addictive through the month and attracts people from all around.

"Elora and Fergus are quickly becoming Southern Ontario's Halloween destination without a doubt," said Ryan Joyce of Sensation Elora. "There are thousands of people that come each and every week to see the monsters, to see the downtown, to explore, to eat, to dine, it's non-stop entertainment all month long."

Lantern tours, a "Witches Night Out", trick or treating at the Elora Mill Gatehouse, and the Monster March Parade are some of the events planned throughout the month.