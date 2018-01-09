

CTV Kitchener





Ontario’s top curlers will gather in Elmira next year to determine who represents the province on the national stage.

The Elmira and District Curling Club has been selected as the host of the 2019 Ontario Tankard and Ontario Scotties.

The tournaments determine which men’s rink represents the province at the Tim Hortons Brier and which women’s rink represents the province at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

They will take place from Jan. 27 to Feb. 3, 2019, at the Dan Snyder Arena.