The Elmira Sugar Kings know what it’s like for a group of teenage hockey players wearing green and gold to be icons of a small community.

As they continue their playoff run, team officials say, they’re going to try to lend a helping hand to Humboldt in any way they can.

“It’s a tragic, tragic time,” Sugar Kings assistant coach Rob Collins said Monday.

Elmira’s Sutherland Cup semifinal series against Caledonia gets underway this week. The Dan Snyder Arena will host its first game of the series Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

During that game, proceeds from the 50/50 draw will be matched by the Sugar Kings organization and donated to a fundraiser for the Humboldt Broncos.

Kids who wear jerseys to Thursday’s game will be allowed in for free. A moment of silence will take place before the puck drops.