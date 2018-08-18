

CTV Kitchener





Clay Williams wants to end the stigma surrounding mental health.

“Eleven people a day in Canada die by suicide. That’s 11 families shattered, mostly because of a mental healthcare issues that nobody talks about.”

So he’s running 785 kilometres with the goal of sharing his story.

“I’ve lost two brothers to suicide. My wife, my daughter, and my oldest sister all struggle with depression.”

Four years ago, the 58-year-old organized a run between Port Severn and Parliament Hill.

The first two years he ran by himself, averaging 90 kilometres a day.

But last year Williams turned it into a relay race.

“We broke it up into about 10 kilmometres segments and recruited runners to run about 10 kilometres each.”

A total of 54 runners will make their way along the route. Williams accompanied the first runner as they left Port Severn Saturday.

Williams will be there for the entire length of the run, carrying a Canadian flag signed by close to 200 people who struggle with mental health issues.