KITCHENER -- Region of Waterloo Public Health officials reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend.

That brings the total to 1,428, up from the 1,417 cases reported on Friday, when the region did its last update.

Three more cases have been resolved. According to public health officials, that leaves 43 active cases. No new deaths have been reported.

The outbreak at the A. R. Goudie long-term care home was also declared over. That means there are now no active outbreaks in Waterloo Region: not in long-term care or retirement homes, not in workplaces, not in congregate settings and not in hospitals.

The region's update on Monday was done via Twitter, as the region switches to a new provincial data system for COVID-19 cases and contacts. The dashboard, which provides more than the key details shared on Twitter, is expected to be updated again starting on Tuesday.

Across Ontario, officials reported 99 new cases of the virus on Monday, marking a slight increase from the 81 cases reported the day before.

Public health officials have reported fewer than 100 cases in six of the last seven days, with the lone exception on Saturday.

There have been 40,745 cases reported in Ontario to date. More than 90 per cent of them—37,036, to be exact—have been resolved, while 2,789 people have died.

Over 2.6 million tests have been done in Ontario to date.