KITCHENER -- An elementary student at an Elmira school has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Waterloo Region District School Board.

The board says Region of Waterloo Public Health has confirmed the case, and in a notice posted online Sunday, added the student was last at Riverside Public School on Sept. 18.

The board says high-risk contacts of the case are being contacted by public health.

Following the completion of cleaning measures, the school is expected to be open for access on Monday.

This is the first COVID-19 case for a WRDSB student since the start of the new school year, according to the board’s COVID-19 page.

A staff member at Edna Staebler Public School was diagnosed on Sept. 6.