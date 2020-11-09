Advertisement
Elementary school in Cambridge hit with 'hate-motivated graffiti'
Published Monday, November 9, 2020 11:21AM EST
KITCHENER -- An elementary school in Cambridge was hit with what police are calling "hate-motivated graffiti" over the weekend.
According to a news release, police responded to the school on Preston Parkway at around 2:40 a.m. on Sunday.
Police said that the suspect or suspects damaged a window to get into the school. Once inside, they used spray paint to graffiti the school.
Anyone who may have information is asked to contact police.