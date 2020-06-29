KITCHENER -- A Cambridge woman and a Brantford man have been charged in connection to a string of break-and-enters in Hamilton.

Police say that they were contacted by a homeowner who had returned home to see someone leaving their residence after breaking in.

The homeowner followed the male suspect to a motel and called the police.

Officers found the suspect at a jewelry buyer store where he was trying to sell some recently-stolen property.

When police arrested him, they found he was also in possession of jewelry, identification and American cash.

Detective carried out a search warrant at the motel room the next day.

That's where police say they found more stolen property, including electronic devices from the Waterloo Regional District School Board.

The 33-year-old Brantford man was charged with a number of stolen property and break-and-enter charges.

The Cambridge woman, 34, was in the room at the time the search warrant was carried out. She's been charged with failing to comply with undertaking.

Both appeared in court on June 25.