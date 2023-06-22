Electrical issue closes elementary school for the day
St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Elementary School in Cambridge is temporarily closed today due to an electrical issue, according to the Waterloo Catholic District School Board.
The board plans to give an update on when the school can re-open as soon as possible.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Debris field found near Titanic as Canadian ROV reaches sea floor in search for missing sub
A remotely operated underwater vehicle has discovered a debris field near the Titanic as the search for a missing submersible continued on Thursday.
Government benefits helped lower-income households afford rising cost of living: PBO
The parliamentary budget officer says lower-income households maintained their purchasing power despite high inflation with help from government benefits.
RCMP to release names of Manitoba crash victims as city gathers in mourning
RCMP are set to release the names of the people who died in a fiery bus crash a week ago as a small western Manitoba community prepares to gather in mourning for the 16 lives lost.
LIVE | Live updates: Search for the missing Titan submersible
Follow along for live updates throughout the day on the OceanGate submersible that vanished while taking five people down to the wreck of the Titanic.
Tourist sub customer calls his 2021 dive to the Titanic a 'kamikaze operation'
As an international search continued for a vessel that disappeared after setting out for the underwater wreckage of the Titanic, a man who was one of the submersible company's first customers characterized a dive he made to the site two years ago as a 'kamikaze operation.'
House of Commons rises for the summer after all parties agree to early adjournment
The House of Commons rose for the summer overnight on Wednesday, after all parties agreed to end a politically intense spring sitting a few days early.
Baby Shark bath toy recalled in Canada
A battery operated Baby Shark bath toy has been recalled in Canada because the plastic fin may cause lacerations.
Titan could have 'vulnerabilities' due to large window, materials: former sub commander
The missing submersible, called the Titan, could have vulnerabilities due to the 'voluntary' safety regulations of the industry, a former U.S. submarine commander says.
Titanic expedition: Here's what it's like inside the 'Titan' submersible
As the search for the missing submersible continues off the coast of Newfoundland, here's what the environment is like for passengers on board the 'Titan' during what was meant to be a deep-dive expedition of the ocean.
London
Charges laid after stabbing in London
According to police, neither suspects will be named because doing so could possibly name the 17-year-old who is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
'How do I know you’re real?': 84-year-old woman wins big in Dream Lottery
An 84-year-old woman from the GTA has won over $600,000 in the Dream Lottery, which supports London’s hospitals.
London, Ont. man seeks new owner for custom made ‘camper bike’
Versatile. Maneuverable. Homey. All core qualities carefully considered as Jeffory Beland constructed his custom camper bike.
Windsor
Windsor police look ahead to Ford fireworks
Looking ahead to Monday and the annual Ford International Fireworks Show, Windsor police are making a special request.
-
CBSA hiring 200 border officers for Gordie Howe International Bridge
The Canada Border Services Agency is hiring about 200 border officers to staff the Gordie Howe International Bridge in Windsor.
Barrie
Body of missing camper found in Severn Township after extensive search
Police say they found the body of a camper following an extensive search in Severn Township after his family reported him missing late Wednesday night.
OPP search for missing Midland woman
Provincial police are appealing to the public for help locating a missing Midland woman.
Fatal car crash in Coldwater causes power outage
Emergency services and the hydro company arrived on scene and found the serious collision including damage to the pole and power lines.
Northern Ontario
Air Canada passenger says he was bumped off flight ruining 'trip of a lifetime' at the last minute
The 'trip of a lifetime' for two Air Canada passengers came to a screeching halt after the airline bumped them off their flight right as they were boarding, with no apparent explanation.
Rent-free for a year: Nightmare tenant victimizes North Bay couple
A husband and wife are sharing their unhappy story about the home they use as an income property in North Bay.
Ontario man told he's on the hook for $7,000 after Tesla damaged during test drive
An Ontario man says he was asked to pay $6,845 after a Tesla he was test driving was damaged in a hit-and-run.
Ottawa
NCC votes to rename the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway in Ottawa
The National Capital Commission's board of directors voted to rename the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway to Kichi Zībī Mīkan. A ceremony will be held in the fall to unveil the new signage.
Officials look to identify individuals who started forest fire on Centennial Lake
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry is asking for the public's help to identify the individuals who started a massive forest fire on Centennial Lake, west of Ottawa.
Hot, humid day ahead for the capital
Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for sunshine and a high of 28 C. The humidex will make it feel more like 33.
Toronto
Ontario reveals its new operating provincial park. Here’s what you need to know
The Ontario government revealed Thursday the location for their new operating provincial park, saying it will be situated in cottage country just a few hours drive from the Greater Toronto Area.
Scammers are calling people in Ontario pretending to be court judges, police say
Police are warning Toronto area residents 'not to trust caller ID' amid an ongoing scam in which suspects are posing as court officials.
Montreal
'I don't want to end up in the streets': Montrealers struggle to find housing as July 1 approaches
July 1 — moving day — is fast approaching, and some families are worried they may find themselves homeless because of the shortage of apartments. One single mother says she's getting shunned by landlords because she has children.
Girl, 10, home from the hospital after being hit by car, put in induced coma
A Montreal family is feeling enormous relief now that their 10-year-old girl is back home five weeks after she was seriously injured by a car that hit her while she was crossing a street in Lachine.
What's open/closed in Montreal on Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day
The Quebec holiday Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day, i.e. la fête nationale, is fast approaching. Here's a list of what's open and closed in Montreal on June 24.
Atlantic
Fire department called to assist dying patient in N.S. hospital with no doctor
A Nova Scotia mayor says a patient died last week in his Annapolis Valley town after going into cardiac arrest at a hospital where no doctor was present.
Winnipeg
Manitoba child advocate releases report on fatal police shooting of Indigenous teen
A review by Manitoba's children and youth advocate has determined a First Nations teen fatally shot by police had been unable to get consistent help from various government systems.
Manitoba bus crash death toll climbs to 16 after victim dies in hospital
A woman injured in last week's crash between a minibus and a transport truck in Manitoba has died in hospital, bringing the death toll to 16.
Calgary
Arsonist at large: RCMP say person set fires near Hanna, Alta.
Southern Alberta RCMP say a person believed to be responsible for a number of fires earlier this month has struck again, this time near Hanna, Alta.
BMO Centre expansion in final year of construction
Calgarians will soon get an update on the progress made in the massive expansion of the BMO Centre.
Calgary, Edmonton among Canadian cities targeted during RCMP crackdown on 3D-printed guns
RCMP confirm searches were executed in Calgary and Edmonton as part of a Canada-wide operation that saw hundreds of firearms seized, including dozens of 3D-printed guns.
Edmonton
Teenage boy charged with sexually assaulting girls in West Edmonton Mall wave pool
A 17-year-old boy has been arrested after seven girls reported that he sexually assaulted them in the wave pool in West Edmonton Mall.
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Back to the 20s for the rest of June
It's been a tale of two months in Edmonton.
Vancouver
3 people rushed to hospital after fatal crash in downtown Vancouver
At least one person has died after two vehicles crashed at a major intersection in downtown Vancouver early Thursday morning.
Totem pole tribute to residential school victims arrives in Vancouver
On National Indigenous Peoples Day, a pole carved as a tribute to children who died in residential schools received an escort into Burrard Inlet from HMCS Edmonton and a Canadian Coast Guard hovercraft.
Cotton candy that tastes like ketchup? Questionable new confection coming to Vancouver
Cotton candy that tastes like ketchup is the latest eyebrow-raising, summertime offering from French's and a small number of Vancouverites will be able to sample it for free next week.