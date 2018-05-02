

CTV Kitchener





Tesla owners and researchers gathered at the University of Waterloo for a conference.

The Tesla owners club brings together enthusiasts and researchers to discuss ways to get more electric vehicles on roads.

Hundreds gathered to hear from guest speakers and look at the dozens of electric vehicles on display in the parking lot.

A level three smart charger, which can charge a vehicle faster and collect data, was also on display.

The goal of the event is to help the university better understand how the new technology impacts battery life and performance and to find ways to encourage more people to purchase electric vehicles.