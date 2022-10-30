Election results, shots fired near school, no Halloween decorations: Most read stories of the week

A youth has been arrested after shots were fired near a Kitchener high school on Friday afternoon, according to Waterloo regional police. This comes after police announced that an investigation revealed the shots fired near Block Line Road and Homer Watson Boulevard were blanks.

"Upon arrival, officers confirmed that shots had been fired into the air during an altercation outside St. Mary’s High School. Through investigation, it was subsequently determined that the shots fired were blanks," police said in a news release Friday night.

In a Sunday news release, police said the Kitchener youth was arrested and faces multiple charges, including: assault with a weapon, pointing a firearm, reckless discharging of firearm, and using violence to intimidate.

A Brantford, Ont. family is ending a decade-long tradition after someone complained to the city about how they were storing their Halloween decorations. Matt Killam said decking out his home has always been a family affair at the Killam household. They used homemade decorations and even built a blacklight maze through their garage and into the backyard.

“I do it because I’m a kid at heart,” said Killam, who said he puts up Halloween decor in the hopes of bringing the community together. “I love Halloween and I want my kids to enjoy it and I’ve always noticed it was a tradition that was dying off.”

This year, Killam said someone complained about how his decorations were being stored in the yard.

“I received a letter in the mail stating that I had to get these pallets and a bunch of structures,” he told CTV News.

He said he had to pay a fee and tried contacting the city but did not hear back. Instead, he claimed he got another letter from the city saying staff would take it into their own hands if he did not remove the items.

Matt Killam said he decorates his house to bring the community together. (Submitted/Matt Killam)

A Guelph police officer who pleaded guilty to assaulting a teen while on the job has seven days to resign from his position or he will be fired. The decision in the Police Service Act case against Const. Corey McArthur was delivered on Wednesday.

The ruling comes more than six years after the assault, which happened at Guelph General Hospital in 2016. McArthur has been suspended with pay since.

Video of the incident shows McArthur striking a 17-year-old who was restrained to a hospital bed. The teen kneed McArthur before the officer delivered the blow with his elbow.

A 19-year-old is facing a number of charges after going well above the speed limit on Hwy. 8 in Kitchener. According to a Tuesday tweet from OPP, he was clocked going 200 km/h.

"Officer, I was only going 150," he allegedly told police.

OPP say they caught a 19-year-old going 200 km/h in Kitchener. (Twitter: @OPP_HSD) (Oct. 25, 2022)