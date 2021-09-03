Election 2021 riding profile: Wellington-Halton Hills

KITCHENER -

Here's everything registered voters in Wellington-Halton Hills need to know ahead of the federal election on Sept. 20.

CANDIDATES

2019 ELECTION RESULTS

Conservative candidate Michael Chong won the Wellington-Halton Hills riding in the 2019 federal election with 33,044 votes. Lesley Barron with the Liberal party came in second place with 19,777 votes.

Of the 99,113 electors on the eligible voters list, 70,039 cast ballots.

BOUNDARIES

The Wellington-Halton Hills riding includes the townships of Centre Wellington, Guelph/Eramosa and Puslinch.

The riding also covers the towns of Erin and Halton Hills.

DEMOGRAPHICS

According to 2016 census data, there are 120,981 people living in the Wellington-Halton Hills riding.

There were 44,629 private dwellings in the area in 2016. The average total income was $56,634.

Based on the data from 2016, 17.5 per cent of the population was between 0 and 14 years old, 66.4 per cent of the population was between 15 and 64, 16.1 per cent were 65 and older, and 1.8 per cent were 85 or older. The population's average age was 41.0.