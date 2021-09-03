Election 2021 riding profile: Waterloo

KITCHENER -

Here's everything registered voters in Waterloo need to know ahead of the federal election on Sept. 20.

CANDIDATES

2019 ELECTION RESULTS

The Liberals' Bardish Chagger handily won the riding in 2019 with 31,085 votes or 48.8 per cent. Conservative candidate Jerry Zhang received 15,615 votes or 24.5 per cent. Of the 88,927 residents eligible to vote, 64,123 cast ballots in 2019.

BOUNDARIES

The Waterloo riding contains all of the city of Waterloo along with a section of Kitchener north of the Canadian National Railway and east of the Conestoga Parkway.

DEMOGRAPHICS

The population of the Waterloo riding in 2016 was 110,134, census data shows. That year, there were 47,994 private dwellings.

The average total income was $52,602.

People under 14 represented 15.9 per cent of the population, those 15 to 64 accounted for 69.9 per cent of the population, residents 65 and older made up 14.2 per cent of the population and people 85 and up reflected 2.1 per cent of the population.

The average age in 2016 was 39.