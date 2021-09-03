Election 2021 riding profile: Perth-Wellington

KITCHENER -

Here's everything registered voters in Perth-Wellington need to know ahead of the federal election on Sept. 20.

CANDIDATES

2019 ELECTION RESULTS

In 2019, Conservative John Nater took the riding with 25,622 votes, reflecting 46.3 per cent of ballots cast. Liberal candidate Pirie Mitchell received the second most votes, 15,002, accounting for 27.1 per cent. In the last election, 55,675 votes were cast. There were 83,501 eligible electors.

BOUNDARIES

The largely rural riding of Perth-Wellington is made up of Stratford and St. Marys, along with Perth County. Also included is the section of Wellington County that includes the town of Minto, Mapleton Township and Wellington North Township.

DEMOGRAPHICS

Census data from 2016 shows the Perth-Wellington riding had a population of 107,908.

There were a total of 43,512 private dwellings in the area that year.

The average income was $42,805.

Based on data from 2016, 19 per cent of the population was 14 or younger, 62.8 per cent was between 15 and 64, 18.2 per cent was 65 or older and 2.8 per cent was 85 or older.

The average age was 40.9