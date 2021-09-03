Election 2021 riding profile: Guelph

KITCHENER -

Here's everything registered voters in Guelph need to know ahead of the federal election on Sept. 20.

CANDIDATES

2019 ELECTION RESULTS

In 2019, Liberal candidate Lloyd Longfield won the Guelph seat with 30,497 votes. Green candidate Steve Dyck was second, with 19,236 votes.

Of the 107,425 electors on the eligible voters list, 76,020 cast ballots.

BOUNDARIES

The Guelph riding consists of the entirety of the city of Guelph.

DEMOGRAPHICS

According to 2016 census data, there are 131,794 living in the Guelph riding.

There were 55,927 private dwellings in the area in 2016. The average total income was $47,430.

Based on the data from 2016, 17.2 per cent of the population was between 0 and 14 years old, 68.2 per cent of the population was between 15 and 64, 14.6 per cent were 65 and older, and 2.3 per cent were 85 or older. The population's average age was 39.3.