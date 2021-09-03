Election 2021 riding profile: Cambridge

KITCHENER -

Here's everything registered voters in Cambridge need to know ahead of the federal election on Sept. 20.

CANDIDATES

2019 ELECTION RESULTS

Liberal candidate Bryan May won in Cambridge in 2019 with 22,903 votes. Conservative candidate Sunny Attwal was second, with 17,409 votes in the last election.

Of the 90,291 electors on the eligible voters list, 58,327 cast ballots.

BOUNDARIES

The Cambridge riding includes the city of Cambridge south of Highway 401, along with the Township of North Dumfries.

The riding includes part of Brant County north of Paris Plains Road at the intersections of Scenic Drive and Howell Road.

DEMOGRAPHICS

According to 2016 census data, the Cambridge riding has a population of 115,463 people.

There were 44,432 private dwellings in the area in 2016, and the reported total average income in the census data was $44,880.

Based on the data from 2016, 17.8 per cent of the population was between 0 and 14 years old, 66.9 per cent of the population was between 15 and 64, 15.3 per cent were 65 and older, and 2.0 per cent were 85 or older. The population's average age was 40.0.