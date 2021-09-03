Election 2021 riding profile: Brantford-Brant

KITCHENER -

Here's everything registered voters in Brantford-Brant need to know ahead of the federal election on Sept. 20.

CANDIDATES

2019 ELECTION RESULTS

Conservative candidate Phil Coleman won the Brantford-Brant riding in the 2019 federal election with 26,849 votes. Danielle Takacs with the Liberal party came in second place with 20,454 votes.

Of the 108,602 electors on the eligible voters list, 67,163 cast ballots.

BOUNDARIES

Brantford-Brant includes the entire city of Brant, along with the portion of Brant County east of Etonia Road and East Quarter Townline Road, west to Paris Plains Church Road, and east to Scenic Drive and Howell Road.

It also includes Six Nations and New Credit First Nations.

DEMOGRAPHICS

According to 2016 census data, there are 130,296 people living in the Brantford-Brant riding.

There were 53,063 private dwellings in the area in 2016. The average total income was $41,736.

Based on the data from 2016, 17.6 per cent of the population was between 0 and 14 years old, 64.8 per cent of the population was between 15 and 64, 17.6 per cent were 65 and older, and 2.5 per cent were 85 or older. The population's average age was 41.2.