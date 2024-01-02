Elected council responds to Ohsweken nursing home allegations

Elected council for Six Nations of the Grand River have responded to serious allegations made about the Iroquois Lodge Nursing Home in Ohsweken.

On Oct. 19, the Ministry of Long-Term Care published an inspection report detailing multiple concerns, including alleged sexual abuse.

According the report, a staff member witnessed another employee involved in a sexual encounter with a resident and that claim was later substantiated during an investigation by the nursing home.

That incident, however, was never reported to police.

The report also detailed several other incidents related to medical care of patients, security and administrative issues.

The elected council for Six Nations of the Grand River issued a response on Jan. 2 where they indicated that were made aware of the report on Nov. 28.

The media release stated, in part: “A thorough review will be conducted of existing policies, clinical processes, and procedures to ensure that Iroquois Lodge residents and their families receive the highest standards of quality care. In response to any identified gaps, elected council will take all necessary steps to address the needs of Iroquois Lodge residents and the wider community.”

The ministry has not updated its inspection report since it was published in October.