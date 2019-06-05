

CTV Kitchener





A week-long lockout of the elected council in Six Nations is still underway, but steps are reportedly being taken to end it.

Residents occupied the office in Ohsweken on May 27, preventing band members from entering the office on Chiefswood Road.

A release from the people of Six Nations explained they’re demonstrating in solidarity with a national day of action.

According to the release, the protesters want the Six Nations Elected Council to publically recognize the Haudenosaunee as the governing body of the territory.

“We now believe this to be action against a number of different issues and concerns within the community,” a press release from the elected council says in part.

“For the record, the Elected Council has rejected all recent attempts by Canada to legislate our lives and the lives of our children and will continue to take the necessary steps to get out of the Indian Act.”

A poster shared with CTV outlined a number of issues that residents had with the council's actions, including allegedly serving the government instead of the people.

The release says the council is working with the Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs Council on ways to end the protest safely.

Colin Martin, a spokesperson for the protesters, delivered the following message.

“The protest will remain until:

SNEC signs a letter stating that the HCCC is the governing body of Six Nations.

Set a date for the joint community meeting with HCCC and SNEC.

Establish a meeting process to keep people in the loop with how things are moving forward.”

The two groups met on Tuesday to discuss some proposed actions: a joint meeting and a community farming initiative. Both groups agreed.