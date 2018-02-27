

CTV Kitchener





Ontario Provincial Police say an elderly woman was seriously hurt after she was struck by a vehicle in Brant County.

Police say the 74-year-old woman was crossing Silver Street at Oak Avenue in Paris at 5:45 a.m. on Tuesday when she hit.

OPP say a 21-year-old Brant County man was behind the wheel.

The elderly woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.