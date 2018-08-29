Featured
Elderly woman seriously injured in crash
(Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, August 29, 2018 6:49PM EDT
A two-vehicle collision in Waterloo sent one person to hospital.
It happened at University Avenue West and Fischer-Hallman Road.
An elderly woman was taken to Hamilton General Hospital.
Police said it was a t-bone crash, which resulted in the other driver being charged with a turn violation.
The traffic unit was still on-scene at 6:00 p.m. while they investigated.
The extent of the injuries were unknown, however police did say they were serious.