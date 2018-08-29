

CTV Kitchener





A two-vehicle collision in Waterloo sent one person to hospital.

It happened at University Avenue West and Fischer-Hallman Road.

An elderly woman was taken to Hamilton General Hospital.

Police said it was a t-bone crash, which resulted in the other driver being charged with a turn violation.

The traffic unit was still on-scene at 6:00 p.m. while they investigated.

The extent of the injuries were unknown, however police did say they were serious.