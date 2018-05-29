Featured
Elderly woman seriously hurt in 2-vehicle crash
(Scott Miller / CTV London)
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, May 29, 2018 7:15PM EDT
An 81-year-old woman suffered life-threatning injuries when her car and a van collided in Mitchell.
The crash brought emergency crews to the intersection of St. David’s and Montreal streets shortly before 2 p.m. Tuesday.
According to Perth County OPP, the vehicles collided in the intersection, and the car ended up nearly hitting a home.
The woman was airlifted to a London hospital.
Two of the four people in the van were also hospitalized. Their injuries are not considered life-threatening.