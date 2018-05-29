

CTV Kitchener





An 81-year-old woman suffered life-threatning injuries when her car and a van collided in Mitchell.

The crash brought emergency crews to the intersection of St. David’s and Montreal streets shortly before 2 p.m. Tuesday.

According to Perth County OPP, the vehicles collided in the intersection, and the car ended up nearly hitting a home.

The woman was airlifted to a London hospital.

Two of the four people in the van were also hospitalized. Their injuries are not considered life-threatening.