KITCHENER -- A woman has been charged after she allegedly stole $200 from an elderly woman who was struggling to use an ATM in Guelph.

According to a news release, the victim, 84, had gone to her bank near Woolwich Street and Speedvale Avenue West, at around 4 p.m. on Oct. 3.

She had been trying to withdraw $100 from her account but was having trouble using the ATM, police said.

That's when an unknown woman offered her help. The victim gave the woman her PIN and the woman withdrew $300 from the account, giving the elderly woman only $100.

The victim asked why so much money had come out of the machine, to which the suspect replied that she had taken money from her own account at the same time.

They went their separate ways, and it was later discovered that all $300 had come from the victim's account.

On Tuesday, police reportedly found and arrested the 61-year-old suspect at a residence near the bank.

She's been charged with fraud under $5,000, and is due in court in February.

Officials did not release her name.