

CTV Kitchener





Norfolk County OPP say they are looking for two suspects who stole a collection of jewelry from a senior who was out for a walk in Simcoe.

According to the investigators, the woman was pushing her walker down Robinson Street around 5 p.m. on Saturday when a car pulled out in front of her.

Two females reportedly emerged from the vehicle and began removing a bracelet, necklace, and wedding ring from the victim.

They soon fled, but not before giving the victim two large gold chains.

One of the suspects is described as roughly five-feet tall with a darker skin complexion. Police say the second suspect is also described as a dark skinned female.

The vehicle involved was a black, an older model, and being driven by a man.

The stolen bracelet is valued at roughly $2,200, the necklace at roughly $700, while the wedding band is 65 years old.

The value of the gold chains given to the woman is unknown.

OPP are asking anyone with information on this incident to contact them.