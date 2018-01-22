

CTV Kitchener





Police have released the name of a 95-year-old woman who died after being hit by a vehicle in Dunnville.

Haldimand County OPP say Eleanor Proctor, a Dunnville resident, was pronounced dead in hospital after being hit by a vehicle at Broad and Chestnut streets.

The driver who hit Proctor remained at the scene. Police say she is co-operating with their investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is being asked to get in touch with police.