Elderly woman found walking along Highway 8

Ontario Provincial Police have shared video of a rescue at the side of a Kitchener highway.

On Jan. 9, at around 2 a.m., a concerned citizen called the Cambridge detachment to report an elderly woman walking along Highway 8.

The video shows the woman walking along the shoulder of the highway near the Homer Watson exit.

“Thankfully she was reunited with her family who were unaware she had gone missing,” the OPP said in their post on the social media platform X.