Elderly woman falls victim to necklace distraction theft in Guelph

Guelph police are reminding people to be vigilant after thieves allegedly distracted an elderly woman and stole her necklace.

On Monday at 12:20 p.m., the Guelph Police Service says an elderly woman was walking near the intersection of Imperial Road South and Wellington Street West.

A black SUV pulled over to ask her for directions to a pharmacy.

Police say the driver was a man in his 50s and the passenger was a woman with shoulder length grey hair.

The driver offered the elderly woman a necklace and placed it around her neck.

After the pair drove away, the victim realized the man had taken the necklace she was already wearing and left a fake gold necklace behind.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Guelph police or Crime Stoppers.

Guelph police are encouraging the public to be mindful of distraction thefts in the community and to remain cautious when interacting with strangers.