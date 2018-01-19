

CTV Kitchener





A 92-year-old woman died Friday after she was hit by a vehicle in Dunnville.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Broad and Chestnut streets shortly before noon in response to a woman being hit by a vehicle.

Haldimand County OPP say the woman was hit by a vehicle that was making a left turn as she crossed Broad.

She was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, and pronounced dead later in the day. Her name has not been made public.

Police say they are talking to the driver of the vehicle as they investigate the cause of the crash.