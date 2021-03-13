KITCHENER -- An elderly woman who was hit by a vehicle while crossing the street in her wheelchair has been airlifted to hospital, according to Guelph police.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at Woodlawn Road East and Victoria Road North around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Police say the woman was initially trapped under the vehicle, but then freed by a passersby.

Ornge Air Ambulance tells CTV News they transported a woman in her 70s to Hamilton General Hospital after she was struck by a vehicle.

The intersection was closed for hours into the night for the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Guelph police.