A man was seriously hurt Tuesday night when he was hit by a vehicle in Kitchener.

It happened around 8:15 p.m. on Queen’s Boulevard at Eagen Drive, east of Fischer-Hallman Road.

Waterloo Regional Police say an 85-year-old Kitchener man was hit by a vehicle being driven by a 25-year-old man from Waterloo.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital outside Waterloo Region with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the vehicle was not hurt.

Police are investigating the cause of the collision.