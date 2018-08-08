

An elderly man has serious injuries after a boiler exploded at a home in Norfolk County.

First responders were called to the home on Charlottesville Road in Simcoe at about 2 p.m. on Monday.

Neighbours reported hearing a loud explosion and could see smoke coming from a nearby home.

Police say a 90-year-old Norfolk County man had been working on a boiler in the basement of the home when it exploded.

When fire crews arrived they had to douse several small fires that were burning, however the blast itself did the majority of the damage.

Norfolk County Fire Prevention Officer Michael Atkins says several doors and windows were blown out and the entire structure appears to have lifted from its foundation.

Damage to the home is estimated at $100,000 and fire officials do not know if the house was insured.

The elderly man was taken to a local hospital with serious burns before being transported to a Hamilton-area hospital.

The Ontario Fire Marshal has been contacted to investigate.