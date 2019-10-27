Featured
Elderly man's mobility walker stolen from church
A Guelph police cruiser is seen in this undated file photo. (Phil Molto / CTV Kitchener)
Spencer Turcotte, CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, October 27, 2019 5:43PM EDT
GUELPH - An elderly man's mobility walker was stolen from him at a downtown Guelph church on Sunday, police say.
According to Guelph police, the man was leaving the church when he realized his walker was gone.
Officials began an investigation and were able to track the walker down within two hours of police being notified.
A 37-year-old woman was arrested and will be charged with possession of stolen property, according to police.
She is scheduled to appear in court in November.