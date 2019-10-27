

Spencer Turcotte, CTV Kitchener





GUELPH - An elderly man's mobility walker was stolen from him at a downtown Guelph church on Sunday, police say.

According to Guelph police, the man was leaving the church when he realized his walker was gone.

Officials began an investigation and were able to track the walker down within two hours of police being notified.

A 37-year-old woman was arrested and will be charged with possession of stolen property, according to police.

She is scheduled to appear in court in November.