Woodstock Police are looking for two men who took advantage of a senior.

They say the elderly man was in the area of Peel and Burtch Street around 2 p.m. Thursday.

Two strangers approached in a black Pontiac Torrent SUV and police say, manipulated the man into getting inside.

Then then allegedly convinced the elderly man to buy gas and give them money for fictitious vehicle repairs.

The first man is described as in his early 20s, unshaven, and with black hair. He was well-dressed, wearing a dark blue suit, multi-coloured shirt and brown dress shoes.

The second man is described as in his early 20s, unshaven, and wearing blue jeans, a white dress shirt and black vest.

Anyone who witnessed the interaction between the elderly man and the black SUV on Peel Street or Dundas Street on Thursday is asked to call Woodstock Police at 519-537-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).