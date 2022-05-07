Elderly man injured during car jacking in Kitchener: WRPS

Police are investigating a Thursday car jacking in Kitchener that left an elderly man with injuries.

Waterloo regional police said around 3:30 p.m., they responded to an in-progress vehicle theft in the area of Victoria Park on Schneider Avenue.

During the theft, a 71-year-old man was struck by the stolen vehicle that a male suspect was driving.

The man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the stolen vehicle is a grey Toyota Camry.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-22-8477.