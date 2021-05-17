KITCHENER -- A single vehicle crash at a property in Cambridge has resulted in minor injuries for an elderly man.

Emergency crews were called to the Gail Street scene on Monday where a car crashed through a fence.

Witnesses tell CTV News the driver of the vehicle lives directly across the street and lost control of his car before falling out and getting injured.

The vehicle ended up coming to a halt at the Sekura Crescent intersection.

Police are still investigating.